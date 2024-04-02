×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Devara Star Jr NTR Buys Luxury Car, Becomes Owner Of Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580 | WATCH

Jr NTR is currently in the last leg of filming for his much-awaited project, Devara. The actor recently made the news owing to a presumably new luxury splurge.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR
Jr NTR | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jr NTR last featured in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which brought the country international acclaim as well as a coveted Oscar win under the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, last year. The actor is currently mounting his next big banner project, the Koratala Siva helmed Devara, the development of which has largely kept the actor in the news. Jr NTR however, appears to have now made headlines, for a separate reason altogether.

 

 

Jr NTR's latest luxury splurge

As per media reports, Jr NTR has invested in a brand new luxury car. The model for the same, is a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580. A recent video of the actor visiting the Khairtabad Road Transport Office has been going viral on the internet. The video in question, shows Jr NTR, dressed in casuals as he walks out of the office.

He avoids interaction with the paparazzi before zooming away in his car. Reports suggest that the actor's visit to the RTO was in lieu of registering his new car. Incidentally, Khairtabad - a neighbourhood located in Telangana's Hyderabad, is also where the famed NTR gardens are located.

Jr NTR's Devara has been delayed

For the unversed, the Koratala Siva-directed Devara was for long slated for a release on April 5. The same, however, stands significantly postponed. The film is now slated for a release on October 10, around the occasion of Dussera. The film's team is in the last leg of filming, with Jr NTR and leading lady Janhvi Kapoor having recently wrapped up a Goa schedule for an elaborate song shoot.

 

Incidentally, Devara will mark Janhvi Kapoor's official Telugu debut. Separately, Janhvi has already bagged her second Telugu project - Buchi Babu Sana's RC 16, in which she will star opposite Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST

