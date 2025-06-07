Devika And Danny OTT Release: Ritu Verma Starrer Telugu Web Series Is Now Streaming On...

Devika and Danny OTT Release: The Telugu romantic web series featuring Ritu Varma and Surya Vashishta has finally premiered on digital platforms. Since the trailer’s release, audiences have eagerly awaited its arrival, and the wait is now over. The series follows Devika, a humble woman deeply involved in her wedding preparations, whose life takes a turn when Danny enters the scene. Their encounter sparks romance and challenges her worldview. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s where you can watch it.

When and Where to Watch Devika & Danny?

Devika & Danny premieres on JioHotstar on June 6, 2025. The short series consists of seven episodes, each lasting about 28 minutes. Critics who have seen it so far have nodded to it as relatable yet superficial drama.

What Devika and Danny is about?

Devika (Ritu), a gentle music teacher from a village, agrees to marry under family pressure. Her fiancé, Jaggi (Subbaraju), proves to be insecure and controlling. Devika's mundane life takes a turn when she meets Danny (Surya Vashistta) at her school. Their connection deepens gradually, bringing unexpected happiness into her life. However, Danny hides a dark past. How far will Devika go to help him fulfil an unresolved promise? The trailer’s glimpse of the lead actors' chemistry has been praised by netizens.

Cast and Crew of Devika and Danny