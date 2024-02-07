Advertisement

Dhanush’s highly anticipated film Captain Miller was recently released in Telugu and unfortunately ended up falling flat. As much as its other versions received a warm reception, the Telugu version of Captain Miller earned only ₹65 lakhs as per Sacnilk.com.

The worldwide collection of the Dhanush starrer currently stands at ₹ 69.8 crores with its net of ₹ 46.63 crores and overseas amounting to ₹ 16 crores in total.

Amid the film's success, Dhanush's latest venture has found itself entangled in a plagiarism controversy. Set against the backdrop of 1930s India during the pre-independence era, the film narrates the compelling story of Analeesan, also known as Easa or Captain Miller. Despite being the sibling of a freedom fighter, Sengola (Shiva), Easa (Dhanush) chooses to enlist in the British-Indian Army to earn respect.

The story shows the transformation of an aimless individual into a revolutionary who is triggered by witnessing atrocities against his own people. Other than Dhanush, the movie also stars Priyanka Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in a musical composition by GV Prakash.

What is the plagiarism controversy around Captain Miller?

The success of Captain Miller is now overshadowed by serious plagiarism allegations made by writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy. In a recent interview with Puthiya Thalaimurai, Ramamoorthy revealed that Captain Miller is a blatant copy of his novel titled Pattathu Yaanai.'Expressing his intent to seek justice, Ramamoorthy revealed his plans to approach the director's union.

Ramamoorthy is aggrieved by the lack of permission-seeking by Captain Miller's team and director Arun Matheswaran.

Ramamoorthy said, "I need justice for this work of plagiarism. There is no honesty in the film industry." He said his motive was seeking justice for his hard work and not for personal gain or fame, having already experienced both. Stressing the significance of intellectual property rights, he expressed hope that Bharathiraja, the legendary director and president of the union would assist in obtaining the deserved justice.