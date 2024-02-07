English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Dhanush's Captain Miller Telugu Version Underperforms At Box Office On Day 1, Earns ₹65 Lakh

The Telugu version of Dhanush's recently released film Captain Miller has underperformed at the box office. Here's how much it earned on Day 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
Captain Miller | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush’s highly anticipated film Captain Miller was recently released in Telugu and unfortunately ended up falling flat. As much as its other versions received a warm reception, the Telugu version of Captain Miller earned only ₹65 lakhs as per Sacnilk.com.

Captain Miller's Box Office collection

The worldwide collection of the Dhanush starrer currently stands at ₹ 69.8 crores with its net of ₹ 46.63 crores and overseas amounting to ₹ 16 crores in total.

Amid the film's success, Dhanush's latest venture has found itself entangled in a plagiarism controversy. Set against the backdrop of 1930s India during the pre-independence era, the film narrates the compelling story of Analeesan, also known as Easa or Captain Miller. Despite being the sibling of a freedom fighter, Sengola (Shiva), Easa (Dhanush) chooses to enlist in the British-Indian Army to earn respect.

Advertisement

The story shows the transformation of an aimless individual into a revolutionary who is triggered by witnessing atrocities against his own people. Other than Dhanush, the movie also stars Priyanka Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in a musical composition by GV Prakash.

What is the plagiarism controversy around Captain Miller?

The success of Captain Miller is now overshadowed by serious plagiarism allegations made by writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy. In a recent interview with Puthiya Thalaimurai, Ramamoorthy revealed that Captain Miller is a blatant copy of his novel titled Pattathu Yaanai.'Expressing his intent to seek justice, Ramamoorthy revealed his plans to approach the director's union.

Ramamoorthy is aggrieved by the lack of permission-seeking by Captain Miller's team and director Arun Matheswaran.

Advertisement

Ramamoorthy said, "I need justice for this work of plagiarism. There is no honesty in the film industry." He said his motive was seeking justice for his hard work and not for personal gain or fame, having already experienced both. Stressing the significance of intellectual property rights, he expressed hope that Bharathiraja, the legendary director and president of the union would assist in obtaining the deserved justice.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement