Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Captain Miller 2, Ayalaan 2, Kaithi 2, More Tamil Sequels To Look Forward To In 2024-25

From Captain Miller 2 to Ayalaan 2, here are some much-awaited Tamil sequels to look forward to in the next few years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
Captain Miller | Image:X
Tamil cinema has ruled the hearts and minds of cinema goers in the last few years. Anticipation is building for a wave of much-awaited Tamil sequels that promise to entertain audiences in the coming future. Here’s a curated list of some of them:-

Captain Miller 2

Directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller was a gripping Indian Tamil-language epic action-adventure film. Set in the 1930s during the British Raj, the first instalment starred Dhanush as the titular character. Now, fans can look forward to the sequel as the journey continues.

Captain Miller | Image: IMDb

Ayalaan 2

The science fiction marvel Ayalaan is directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by KJR Studios.; It showcased the collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and an extraterrestrial ally. The sequel is already on the horizon and promises another thrilling journey to save Earth from peril.

Kaithi 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe unfolds with the much-anticipated Kaithi 2. The first instalment was a tale featuring Karthi as Dilli, a convict embroiled in a mission. As the sequel takes shape, viewers are eager to witness the evolution of Karthi's character within the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Sarpatta Parambarai 2

Pa Ranjith's boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai has left a lasting impact and a sequel titled Sarpatta Round 2 is in the making. The film is set against the backdrop of north Chennai and explores the intense rivalry between two boxing clans and fans await the continuation of this engaging story.

Sarpatta Parambarai 2 | Image: X/beemji

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's iconic character Indian Thatha is set to return in Indian 2 which is a sequel to the 1990 vigilante action drama. Directed by Shankar, the film aims to combat corruption with an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Thani Oruvan 2

The successful duo of director Mohan Raja and actor Jayam Ravi reunites for Thani Oruvan 2. This sequel promises a renewed cat-and-mouse chase between a cop and a criminal mastermind, exploring the intriguing world of organised crime.

Viduthalai 2

Director Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai is set for an exciting sequel which delves into a period action drama highlighting police brutality and a people's movement against it. Starring Soori, Bhavani Sre, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the sequel is expected to provide a deeper exploration of its compelling themes.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

