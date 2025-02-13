Did Ram Charan Unfollow Cousin Allu Arjun After Pushpa Actor's Father Allu Aravind's Comments On Game Changer's Debacle?

Ram Charan and Kiara Adavni’s Game Changer turned out to be a disappointment and couldn’t make a mark at box office. While, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 broke several records at box office. Rumours of an alleged tension between the Allu and Konidela families have been circulating for some time. It is now reported that Ram Charan has unfollowed his cousin.

Rift between cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun?

This latest update of the cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun has already is going viral on social media. It is unclear as why this has happened, but there are speculations that this might be due to Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind’s comments on Game Changer’s box office failure.

Ram Charan unfollows Allu Arjun | Source: Instagram

Interestingly, Ram Charan still follows Allu Arjun’s sibling Allu Sirish. While, the Pushpa 2 star only follows his wife Sneha Reddy on Instagram. This is not the first time, the rumours about their rift are doing rounds. Earlier, when Allu Arjun was arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede case and after bail everyone from family greeted him. But, Ram Charan's absence at that time was noticeable. Many questioned why the RRR star had not shown up at Allu Arjun's residence as a mark of support for him. Ram Charan did not post about the arrest controversy on social media but wished Rana Daggubati on X on the day Allu Arjun was released from jail.

File photo of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun | Source: Instagram

What did Allu Aravind say about Game Changer?

During a pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel, Allu Aravind had spoke about the failure of S Shankar’s director Game Changer. The producer said, “Dil Raju made history recently. One of his films was like this (gesturing down, implying Game Changer), while another was like his (gesturing up, hiding at Sankranthi Vasthunam). The clip sparked criticism from netizens.

File photo of Ram Charan and Allu Aravind | Source: Instagram