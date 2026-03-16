Did Sreeleela Give Mahesh Achanta A Cold Stare At Ustaad Bhagat Singh Pre-release Event? Viral Video Leaves Fans Confused

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is ready for a massive theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Helmed by Harish Shankar, Pawan Kalyan leads this action drama. Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna play the female leads in the film. The makers held the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad last night on a grand scale, giving the movie strong momentum ahead of its release. However, a video from the event featuring Sreeleela has been circulating widely on social media.

Why Sreeleela’s clip from Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s pre-release event went viral?

In the now-viral clip, Sreeleela turns around and faces actor Mahesh Achanta, who was standing behind her. What follows is a brief exchange that has left fans and internet users divided.

Sreeleela gives Mahesh Achanta a stern look. He smiles at her at first, but as she continues to give what appears to be a cold stare, he quickly turns silent. This reaction makes many fans feel that something was not right.

Rumours suggest that Mahesh may have been using his phone with the sound on while Pawan Kalyan was delivering his speech seriously. Others speculate that he might have been holding Sreeleela’s phone, which could be the reason she turned back to check it.

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There is no audio to confirm whether any verbal argument took place. However, their body language has sparked a wave of speculation online.

Only Sreeleela truly knows what happened. Even Mahesh Achanta seems unsure about what went wrong. It is also important to note that the video has not received official verification yet. Fans are now waiting to see if Sreeleela will reveal the real story behind the moment that took place at the event.

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