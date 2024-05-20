Advertisement

Sriya Reddy is on a spree to promote her recently released political thriller series Thalaimai Seyalagam. Next, she will be seen in Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG. In a recent interview, the actress hinted that the movie was originally written for Tabu.

Tabu backed out from OG?

In an interview with Film Companion, Sriya said that Tabu is an actress she would look up to in life. Adding to it, the actress said she is now doing a role that was originally meant for the veteran actress. She got to know this because the script she received bore Tabu's name on top. However, the actress refused to delve into details and name the movie. “I got a role in a Telugu film which was actually written for Tabu. Her name was written on the script," she said.

"I got that particular role, but I don’t want to mention which film it is. The makers told me they planned to cast Tabu for that character, but I am glad to get that opportunity. It is the biggest achievement for me," she concluded.

It seems the actress is referring to her next movie OG as she hasn't signed any other Telugu movie after that.

Sriya Reddy spills the beans about the role of OG

“As someone who appreciates quality cinema, I couldn't be more thrilled about this upcoming project,” Sriya said about being a part of the film. About the movie, Sriya shared: “I would summarise by stating that it's intense, heartfelt, and brings me back to my childhood…” She also mentioned her character is strong and invincible. He said people will be surprised by the character which is different from her Salaar character Radha Rama.

What else do we know about OG?

It is a gangster action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. OG is scheduled to release on September 27.