Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The shooting of the film is currently underway while the details are still under wraps. Recently, the producer of Game Changer Dil Raju revealed that the release date of the film has been almost locked.

When will Game Changer release?

At a recent event, Dil Raju dropped a major update about Game Changer. He revealed that the film will be ready to hit the big screens in another five months. He said, "I’m testing you people's (fans) patience but we have to remain patient before a cyclone like Game Changer arrives. It is coming after RRR… Ram Charan is now a global star… To meet his range, Shankar is carving out every scene and song with meticulous perfection. If you wait for another four-five months, it would come closer to release. The shoot will be wrapped up in a couple of months."

Game Changer Update - Release Date Locked Will Announce Soon.#GameChanger #RamCharan #Dilraju #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/k0Z8ctkFDE — Praveen (@AlwaysPraveen7)

He spoke about Game Changer's release date and said, " As per a few distributors, Diwali 2024 date is locked to release the film in five Indian languages."

Game Changer is currently running on track

Game Changer has been in the works for months. The film, as per media reports, was slated to release within the first half of 2024. Multiple delays however - as a result of S Shankar prioritising his other big banner project, the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 - derailed the estimated release timeline.

Jaragandi still | Image: X

Dil Raju, as per a 123Telugu report, has asserted how Jaragandi represents only 2% of the film's potential when it comes to the album. He added how at least three of the five songs from the film's album, is meant for the big-screen experience and will surely captivate audiences.

