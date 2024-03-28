×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Game Changer Producer Dil Raju Sets 2024 Release Date For Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Starrer

Game Changer has been in the works for a while, having withstood multiple delays. An affirmative update about the film's release has now been intimated.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Game Changer
Game Changer | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan is currently in the last leg of filming for his next big banner release, Game Changer. Directed by Shankar Shanmugham, the film will feature the actor reunite on screen with his Vineya Vidheya Rama co-star, Kiara Advani. An update about its potential release, was recently shared by producer Dil Raju.

Game Changer is currently running on track


Game Changer has been in the works for months. The film, as per media reports, was slated to release within the first half of 2024. Multiple delays however - as a result of S Shankar prioritising his other big banner project, the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 - derailed the estimated release timeline. 

On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday celebrations, producer Dil Raju, who has bankrolled Game Changer, shared an estimated timeline for not only the completion of the film, but also its release. As per Dil Raju, Game Changer will complete its final filming schedule by May end. He added how the film, will belong to the audience, in a matter of five months. This essentially puts the date for its theatrical release by September. This falls right in line with the film's previously projected release, also pegged to be around September, as per media reports.

Team Game Changer recently released its first single


The first single from Game Changer, Jaragandi, was released by the makers of the film, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday. The song was gearing up for a release back in November of 2023. However, technical glitches spilled water over those plans. The song has been well received by the audience.

Dil Raju, as per a 123Telugu report, has asserted how Jaragandi represents only 2% of the film's potential when it comes to the album. He added how at least three of the five songs from the film's album, is meant for the big-screen experience and will surely captivate audiences. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

