Updated 26 March 2026 at 07:42 IST
Don't Care About Those Bringing Up Collections: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director Addresses Pawan Kalyan Starrer's Dismal Box Office Run
Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been underperforming at the box office ever since its release on March 19. The director, Harish Shankar, has now broken the silence on the film's underwhelming collection.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ustaad Bhagat Singh was one of Pawan Kalyan's most anticipated movies. Releasing on the ocassion of Ugadi, the film failed to impress fans at the big screens. The collection of the movie at the box office plummeted significantly after the day, owing to mixed to negative word of mouth from cinegoers and critics alike. The release of Dhurandhar 2 on the same day did not help Ustaad Bhagat Singh's business either. Amid the poor collection of the Pawan Kalyan starrer and the negative reviews around it, director Harish Shankar addressed trolls targeting him following the movie's release.
Addressing fans at a public event, regional publications quoted the filmmaker saying, “Trollers are more than free to troll anything, I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ ‘the first half was little slow’... I will take the constructive criticism and I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity, their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity.”
Categorically mentioning trolls, the director stressed that he does not bother when they bring up the box office collections of the film. He added, “If I say something, I take accountability and responsibility for it. When people throw stones in the dark, it's not the same. The way I've been trolled, I would've quit Twitter long ago. I don't care about trolls or those bringing up collections. The first people to troll me are my parents when I told them I wanted to work in films. It's not new when someone says, what makes you think you can direct? I block or complain when they use abusive language or cross a line. I feel successful that I crossed all odds to release this film in theatres.”
Also Read: BO: Embarrassing Tuesday For UBS, Mints Lesser Than Dhurandhar 2 Telugu
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is based on the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.
Also Read: In Pics | Inside SS Rajamouli's Magnificent Varanasi Set In Hyderabad
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 07:33 IST