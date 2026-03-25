Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Mints Lesser Than Dhurandhar 2 Telugu In Embarrassing Tuesday Collection

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 6: The Pawan Kalyan starrer has been underperforming ever since its release on March 19. The movie was initially supposed to hit the big screens on March 26, but preponed its release after Yash's Toxic emptied the Ugadi spot. As a result, the Telugu movie clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. This has led to the dismal business of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection continues to decline

As per Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh minted ₹34.75 crore on the day of release and registered a dip ever since. The reason behind the declining business can also be attributed to the poor reviews of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. After a below average first weekend, the movie continued to witness a decline on the working days.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is based on the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee | Image: X

On Tuesday, the movie raked in ₹1.75 crore at the box office. The collection was less than that of Dhurandhar 2, which minted ₹3.10Cr on Tuesday from the Telugu version alone. The difference proves that even the Telugu-speaking audience is choosing the Ranveer Singh starrer over Ustaad Bhagat Singh. After almost a week of theatrical run, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has amassed a total of ₹64.60 Cr.



Also Read: Daredevil Born Again 2 X Review: Fans Say 'It Will Test Your Patience'

Admitting that clashing with Dhurandhar 2 was a mistake, the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Harish Shankar, said, "Among Gabbar Singh and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, my favourite is the latter because I can see a more mature writer in myself. Every filmmaker wants a solo release for their film, but due to the decision of my exhibitors and producers, we had to prepone the release. It was a big risk clashing with a monster like Dhurandhar 2.” He added, "As said in the Bhagavad Gita, only effort is in our hands, not the result. I feel happy about the appreciation for the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh might not have broken previous records and may have earned less revenue than them. Not every film can break records, and not every Friday can be ours. Content is only in our hands, but collections depend on factors like the release window, ticket hikes, and competition from other films.”



Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Records ₹50 Crore+ Tuesday At Box Office

Advertisement

Actors Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna appear as the female leads and share light, romantic moments with Pawan Kalyan in the film | Image: X