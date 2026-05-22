Dragon Director Prashanth Neel Teases Fans With Fresh Update On Prabhas Starrer Salaar 2

Prashanth Neel has been basking in the success of his recently released Dragon glimpse, starring Jr NTR. The glimpse is nearing 100 million digital views. Seeing the response by the fans, Prashanth Neel opened up about Dragon and even teased the fans by sharing a fresh update on the sequel to Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Prabhas starrer Salaar 2 in works?

In an interview with Variety, Prashanth was asked to speak on the franchise. He shared that right after Dragon, he will begin the pre-production of Prabhas starrer Salaar 2. “That will happen immediately after the ‘Dragon’ movie is done,” he was quoted as saying. When asked about KGF 3, the director said that it will take time to commence as both he and Yash are currently busy with their respective projects.

All about Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire

The Telugu action thriller was set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where a constitutional monarchy still exists. The film followed two best friends, Deva (played by Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj), the current prince of Khansaar. Upon release, the film received positive reviews from the critics and audience. It became a commercial success, earning more than ₹600 crore on an estimated budget of ₹270 crore. It became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023 and the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

Watch Dragon glimpse

Set in the post-Independence era (1967), the film teaser begins with Indian history and the Britishers' role in the opium industry in pre and post-independent India. The clip reveals that when Britishers left India, the opium trade was divided into two - Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Trading Company. This began the rise of villains. In the next frame, Rukmini can be seen introducing all the characters, including Jr NTR as "devil" Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. He plays the role of a ruthless killer, amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies and mouthing powerful dialogue.

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The glimpse of Dragon is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie. The film will hit the theatres on June 11, 2027.