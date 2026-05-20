Dragon Glimpse Out: 'Assassin' Jr NTR Is A Gritty Villain On A Killing Spree, Anil Kapoor-Rukmini Vasanth Add More Gravity In Prashanth Neel's Directorial

The much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR's Dragon has finally been released on the occasion of the actor's birthday today, May 20. The makers unveiled the teaser during the wee hours of Wednesday. The over 4-minute clip offers a glimpse of Anil Kapoor and Rukmini Vasanth, hinting at powerful characters. With the teaser, the makers have also announced the release date of the actioner.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Watch Dragon glimpse

Set in the post-Independence era (1967), the film teaser begins with Indian history and the Britishers' role in the opium industry in pre and post-independent India. The clip reveals that when Britishers left India, the opium trade was divided into two - Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Trading Company. This began the rise of villains. In the next frame, Rukmini can be seen introducing all the characters, including Jr NTR as "devil" Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. He plays the role of a ruthless killer, amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies and mouthing powerful dialogue.

He is the main character, who will be seen at loggerheads with Anil Kapoor, playing the role of Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of India’s Narcotics Bureau.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

The clip offered a glimpse of actors Ashutosh Rana, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Ntuthuzelo prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, Benedict Paul Garrett, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, among others.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

When will Dragon release?

The glimpse of Dragon is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie. The film will hit the theatres on June 11, 2027. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes. The movie is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts. It will release in 5 languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.