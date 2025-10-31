DVV Entertainment Brushes Off Reports Of Prasanth Varma Taking Advances, Team Issues Clarification

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma is making headlines recently amid rumours about his remuneration for his upcoming projects.

For a few days, several reports claiming that the filmmaker allegedly took unreturned advances of around ₹80-₹100 crore from top producers for projects that were never completed, making rounds on the internet. He is said to be overcommitted to PVCU ventures, having invested heavily in a studio.

Producer DVV Danayya’s name was also linked to these rumours. To clear the air, the production house released a statement confirming that there has been no financial transaction, agreement, or professional association between director Prasanth Varma and DVV Entertainment. They also urged media outlets to verify facts and share only reliable information before mentioning names.

DVV Entertainment issued a clarification on its X timeline. The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the recent speculation regarding advances taken by director Prasanth Varma from DVV Entertainment / Mr DVV Danayya is completely false and baseless. There has been no financial transaction, agreement, or professional association between director Prasanth Varma and DVV Entertainment.”

Advertisement

“We sincerely request all media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to verify facts before circulating such misinformation.”

What is Prasanth Varma’s controversy about?

Prasanth Varma has reportedly been working on multiple projects, such as Mahakali, Adhira and Jai Hanuman. It all started with the unverified reports that suggest, in the past 20 months, there have been no major updates or release plans for any of these films. Several reports claim that the South director accepted advances from multiple production houses but failed to deliver any projects.

Advertisement

According to reports, Prasanth Varma allegedly signed several deals with top production houses and redirected most of the funds to his Hyderabad studio. Filmmaker has not yet responded to these allegations.