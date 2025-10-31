Updated 31 October 2025 at 18:02 IST
Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Performance As A Blind Musician Leaves Fans Emotional, Says ‘We Could Only Keep Crying’
Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg plays a blind musician in the film. The film features 11 songs, all composed by him. It follows the life and struggles of a musician. This marks his last movie as an actor. The audiences were seen getting emotional and in tears after watching the movie.
Roi Roi Binale: Legendary artist Zubeen Garg’s final film as an actor was released in cinemas today, October 31, 2025. The echoes of silence are still floating in the air as the country is coping with the untimely demise of the singer. As the final tribute to him, makers telecasted the first screening of the Assamese film began at 5 a.m. in Assam, and the coverage was packed. The audiences were seen getting emotional and in tears after watching the movie.
What fans are saying about Zubeen Garg's new film?
Many videos are circulating on X (Twitter) showing reactions.
Assam experienced an emotional morning as fans of Zubeen Garg broke down after watching his last film, Roi Roi Binale. Overwhelmed fans, wiping away tears, struggled to describe their feelings and said that everyone cried, especially during the ending. With a heavy heart, one fan said in an X video, “Aami matro roi roi binaisu (we could only keep crying). We cannot believe that Zubeen Da is no longer with us.”
A 90-year-old woman, unable to walk, arrived at the theatre to watch the actor-singer’s final film. A man carried her inside.
All about Roi Roi Binale
In Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen plays a blind musician. The film features 11 songs, all composed by him. It follows the life and struggles of a musician. The trailer showed his character lying unconscious on a beach while someone tried to wake him, a striking coincidence with his real-life passing. The musical drama stars Zubeen Garg, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan, Kaushik Bharadwaj and others.
Zubeen Garg, a beloved icon of Assam, passed away while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. The state mourned his death deeply, with cities closing for days and thousands attending his funeral.
