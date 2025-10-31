Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Performance As A Blind Musician Leaves Fans Emotional, Says ‘We Could Only Keep Crying’ | Image: X

Roi Roi Binale: Legendary artist Zubeen Garg’s final film as an actor was released in cinemas today, October 31, 2025. The echoes of silence are still floating in the air as the country is coping with the untimely demise of the singer. As the final tribute to him, makers telecasted the first screening of the Assamese film began at 5 a.m. in Assam, and the coverage was packed. The audiences were seen getting emotional and in tears after watching the movie.

What fans are saying about Zubeen Garg's new film?

Many videos are circulating on X (Twitter) showing reactions.

Assam experienced an emotional morning as fans of Zubeen Garg broke down after watching his last film, Roi Roi Binale. Overwhelmed fans, wiping away tears, struggled to describe their feelings and said that everyone cried, especially during the ending. With a heavy heart, one fan said in an X video, “Aami matro roi roi binaisu (we could only keep crying). We cannot believe that Zubeen Da is no longer with us.”

A 90-year-old woman, unable to walk, arrived at the theatre to watch the actor-singer’s final film. A man carried her inside.

Advertisement

All about Roi Roi Binale

In Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen plays a blind musician. The film features 11 songs, all composed by him. It follows the life and struggles of a musician. The trailer showed his character lying unconscious on a beach while someone tried to wake him, a striking coincidence with his real-life passing. The musical drama stars Zubeen Garg, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan, Kaushik Bharadwaj and others.

Advertisement