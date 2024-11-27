DYK Akhil Akkineni Was First Engaged To GVK Reddy's Granddaughter Shriya Bhupal?

After Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna announces the engagement of his second son Akhil Akkineni. The Hello actor got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, an artist and art exhibitionist, on November 26. She is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry. The news of their engagement has come just days ahead of Chaitanya and Sobhita's traditional wedding.

While the Akkineni family must be overjoyed, this is not the first time Akhil got engaged. In 2016, before making it big in the film industry, the actor was engaged to a Hyderabad-based fashion designer Shriya Bhupal, but called it off weeks before their wedding.

A look back at Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal's broken engagement

Shriya, granddaughter of businessman GVK Reddy and Akhil, who just 22-year-old, had planned a destination wedding in Italy. But things took a drastic turn a few months before their wedding. It is reported that the two had a huge fight at the Hyderabad airport, leading to a major crack in their relationship. Both the families tried to reconcile them, but couldn't change their mind. Owing to this, the families had to cancel all the wedding arrangements. Post all this, Shriya moved to the US to focus on her career, while Akhil also got busy with his acting career.

<i>(Akhil and Shriya got engaged in 2016 | Image: X)</i>

Come back to Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

Akhil and Zainab met a couple of years ago and started dating. The actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the engagement with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”