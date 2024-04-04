×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

DYK Mrunal Thakur Broke Down In Tears On The Sets Of Sita Ramam - Here's Why

Mrunal Thakur recently revealed that she cried multiple times on the sets of Sita Ramam as the entire process of learning Telugu was overwhelming.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mrunal Thakur had previously worked in the Hindi film industry before venturing into Telugu films with Sita Ramam. She was intimidated by the prospect of doing a film in Telugu because she does not speak the language. In a recent intervie with Galatta, she admitted that there were times when she wanted to quit doing Telugu films.

Mrunal Thakur narrates her ordeal

During the interview, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her inhibitions of joining the South film industry. "I didn’t want to be in a space where I feel handicapped because when you don’t know the language, you feel restless and I kid you not, I did have moments where I wanted to give up. I have literally cried but every drop of tear has brought praise for me," Mrunal said.

Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam | Image: IMDb

 

She further added, "Earlier I felt like what was more important was what mattered was the story and language was manageable but I think if you don’t know the language it gets a bit tough and since childhood, I wanted to be a princess. So, this was the best opportunity and my preparation started from childhood."

Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam | Image: IMDb

 

Mrunal Thakur recalls how she delivered her dialogues in Tollywood films

During the interview, Mrunal recalled how her dialogue delivery process involved the inclusion of three languages. She explained, "It’s a three-language translation. Sometimes you don’t have the time to do that because suddenly the scene is written and the light is going and we don’t have the location tomorrow. So earlier I used to write a dialogue in Telugu, translate it into English because it was the only common language between my ADs and then I would translate it into Hindi or Marathi because that is my mother tongue."

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has been a part of three Tollywood films so far. They include Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and The Family Star.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

