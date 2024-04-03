Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur has been making waves in the Telugu film industry. With two hit films in the TFI her credit -- Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna - the Love Sonia actress is gearing up for her third release in the language, Family Star opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The family drama is set to release on April 5 and during a media interaction, Mrunal revealed an interesting trivia abut her debut Telugu film - Sita Ramam.

Mrunal Thakur in a still from Sita Ramam | Image: YouTube screengrab

Mrunal was not the first choice for Sita's role in Sita Ramam

Speaking to Galatta, Mrunal shared that Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi wanted to approach her for the role of Afreen (finally played by Rashmika Mandanna) in the movie and not Sita.

Mrunal Thakur in a still from Sita Ramam | Image: YouTube screengrab

The actress shared, "My movie Love Sonia was screened before Nag Ashwin's Mahanati. I missed Mahanati as I had to fly back to India. I had heard great things abut the film and I managed to watch it after I came back. Nag Ashwin reached out to me and we congratulated each other. Two years later, I was shooting for Sita Ramam and during a scene, I saw Nagi sir. He told me that they were supposed to cast you for another film but Sita Ramam happened. He recommended by name to Hanu Raghavapudi. Later, I discovered that Hanu sir had reached out to me for Afreen's part. But when he saw me, he said I found my Sita. I am grateful to Nagi sir for introducing me to Vyjayanthi Movies."

Advertisement

Mrunal to be seen in Family Star next

Family Star marks Mrunal's first release of 2024, signifying a significant milestone in her career. "After Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, I wanted to play my age. Indu is that character. This film allows me show my potential in comedy, dance, glamour and drama. I want to explore all genres and work with all the directors. I was looking forward to working with the Geetha Govindam team- director Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda."