Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle will release on the big screens on February 9. The Mass Maharaja seems to be a man on a mission in the trailer of the film.

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle is all set to release on February 9. While the mass action feast was all set to release on the big screens on Sankranthi, due to the date being crowded with a number of other Telugu titles. Now, as it inches closer to its theatrical debut, a new trailer of the film was released by the makers, teasing high-octane action which will a treat for the fans of the Mass Maharaja.

Eagle new trailer out

Ravi Teja goes all guns blazing in the new trailer of Eagle. While the plot of the film is under the wraps, the Telugu star's screen presence is all what fans will be waiting to see on the big screens come February 9. Writer and director Karthik Gattamneni seems to have got hold of the pulse of Ravi Teja fans and promises to unleash an action-packed ride for the audience to hop on, sit back and enjoy.

More details about Eagle

Apart from Ravi Teja, Eagle also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala & others. Written, directed and edited By Karthik Gattamneni. The music is composed by Davzand. Screenplay of the film has been written by Karthik Ghattamneni & Manibabu Karanam and dialogues are penned by Manibabu Karanam. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

