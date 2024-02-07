Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Ravi Teja Expresses Vote Of Confidence For Eagle, Lauds Director, Cast Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Ravi Teja is inching closer to the release of Eagle. The Karthik Ghattamaneni film was slated for a January 13 release but will now hit theatres on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Eagle
Team Eagle | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ravi Teja is awaiting the release of his next big banner project, Eagle. The Karthik Ghattamneni film was initially planned as a Sankranthi release. The makers however pulled the film out of the Sankranti box office race which went ahead with other Telugu biggies - namely, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. Ravi Teja has now gone ahead and expressed an unwavering vote of confidence in his film, ahead of its early February release.

Ravi Teja is all-praises for Team Eagle


The makers of Eagle recently hosted a pre-release gathering for their film. The event saw Ravi Teja take the mike as he went to shower team Eagle with many a praises. Ravi Teja particularly appreciated director Karthik Ghattamneni's commitment to the film.

He said, "Director Karthik Ghattamaneni did his job extraordinarily with a lot of clarity, no doubt, he will get a break once the movie becomes successful. I like my get-up in the movie; I like it a lot, this kind of makeover, is the first time I have seen it, and I am waiting to see that on the silver screen on Feb 9th along with all of you." Lauding his co-stars he went on to add, "Both Anupama and Kavya Thapar are essential for the story, and I’m amazed by their performance."

Eagle is gearing up for yet another box office race


The makers of Eagle pulled the Ravi Teja film out of the Sankranthi race in the hopes of a solo release a few weeks down the line, as promised by the Telugu Film Chamber. However, even though there are no major Telugu releases lined up for the date of February 9, Eagle will still be going head to head with at least two major releases.

This includes the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam, which features a pivotal cameo by Rajinikanth. Also slated for a release on the same day is the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

