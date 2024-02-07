Advertisement

Tollywood is gearing up for another major box office clash on February 9th, with Sundeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona going head-to-head with Ravi Teja's Eagle. This fierce face-off follows the Sankranti clash, further intensified by Superstar Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam also entering the theatrical arena on the same date.

Sundeep Kishan addresses the clash between Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Eagle

Initially planning solo releases, both Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona have adjusted their premieres to coincide on February 9th. Sundeep Kishan who is the lead in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona clarified that, while he holds utmost respect for Ravi Teja, scheduling constraints left him with no alternative release date. He expressed a desire for a Sankranti release but deemed it inappropriate due to the saturation of major releases during the festive season.

Sundeep Kishan's perspective and respect for Ravi Teja

Speaking at an event, Sundeep Kishan shared insights into the decision-making process. He expressed the uniqueness of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, being a fantasy horror thriller tailored for children and family audiences. The film's initial plan for a Sankranti release was reconsidered due to the crowded lineup during the festive period.

Addressing the clash with Ravi Teja's Eagle, Sundeep Kishan mentioned contacting the "Till Square" team to confirm they weren't releasing on the same date before announcing February 9th. He emphasized his admiration for Ravi Teja but clarified that no promise regarding the release date had been communicated to his team. Sundeep expressed the significance of the chosen date for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, highlighting the stakes involved, and suggested openness to discussion if Ravi Teja's team reaches out.

In summary, the clash on February 9th presents an intriguing battle at the Tollywood box office, with both "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" and "Eagle" navigating scheduling challenges and aiming for success amid fierce competition.