Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Sivamani Drums Humma Humma For Passengers At Kochi Airport Amid Baggage Delay

Dressed in a green kurta, jeans and bandana, Sivamani, in his usual flair, starting drumming against the steel rails at Kochi airport.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivamani
Sivamani | Image:Sivamani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Popular percussionist Sivamani's video of playing the beats of Humma Humma song with his drum sticks on the conveyor belt at Kochi airport has gone viral on social media. According to the clip, the passengers of flight were waiting for over 40 minutes for their luggage when instead of fretting, Sivamani took it upon himself entertain those waiting at the airport. The clip has amassed many likes on social media amid passengers' rude behaviour with the airline staff over delay in flights.

File photo of Sivamani | Iamge: Sivamani/Instagram

Sivamani helps entertain flight co-passengers

Dressed in a green kurta, jeans and bandana, Sivamani, in his usual flair, went up to the conveyor belt and starting drumming against the steel rails. He jammed to AR Rahman's Humma Humma and entertained the anxious co-passengers waiting for their baggage at the Kochi terminal.

The video was shared online with the caption, "It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger." Social media users dropped their loving comments under the video praising the popular musician. Some joked that the belief "a drummer always carries his sticks in his backpack" once again came to be true.

Social media users pour in comments on Sivamani's video

One of the social media users wrote in the comments section, "Will never complaint even it’s delayed for 12 hours (sic)." Another one wrote, "Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks (sic)." A third netizen wrote, "The great Shivamani, not just an amazing percussionist but good human being as well (sic)."

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World34 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News35 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News43 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement