Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur Shake A Leg At Holi Event

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together in the upcoming Family Star. This will mark their first project in collaboration with one another.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur | Image:X
  2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are just a few days away from the release of their first film together, Family Star. The on-screen pair recently wrapped up filming for the Parasuram directorial and have commenced promotions for the same. As a matter of fact, the duo also rang in the festival of Holi together, complete with a special gift for fans.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur ring in Holi


Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur recently marked their presence at a promotional Holi event for their upcoming film, Family Star. The actors were seen indulging in playing with colours as they danced together among their sea of fans. The duo twinned in white ensembles - the stereotypical pick for Holi. In the midst of playing with colours, Vijay and Mrunal also presented a short dance performance to their song Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha. 

The duos Holi celebrations included Mrunal smearing some dry colours on Vijay's cheeks. A glimpse of this was shared by Mrunal to her Instagram stories, with a cheeky caption in tow. The caption read, "@thedeverakonda bura na maano holi hain".

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur had a special gift for fans


March 25 did not just mark the momentous occasion of Holi, but another milestone in the run up to Family Star's release. Holi saw the duo release the third single from their film. The song has been titled Madhuramu Kadha. The song showcases the love story between Vijay and Mrunal's characters in the film.

Family Star is set to hit theatres on April 5. It is worth noting that the release date for the same was announced after news of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara being postponed from the aforementioned date started doing the rounds of the internet. Separately, Mrunal recently paid a visit to Sri Yellamma Pochamma in Balkampet, Hyderabad, to offer prayers ahead of her film's release. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

