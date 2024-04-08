×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

Family Star Weekend Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Starrer Mints ₹11.95 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star, which opened at ₹5.75 crores at the domestic box office, witnessed a major drop over the weekend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Family Star
Family Star | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has been witnessing a consistent drop in the collections. Helmed by Parasuram, the film shows the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. The film revolves around the life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues.

Family Star box office collection day 3

The film opened at ₹5.75 crores at the domestic box office but witnessed a dip of 44.35 per cent on the second day of the release. On Saturday, the film earned ₹3.2 crore with maximum collection in Telugu language - ₹2.85 crore. The film was expected to witness a spike in collection on Sunday, but managed to mint ₹3 crore, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹11.95 crore. Over the weekend, the film managed to earn only ₹6.2 crore.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Family Star had an overall 26.94 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday with maximum occupancy during evening shows 33.74 per cent. Seeing the three-day collection of Family Star, it seems this will be Mrunal's first flop in the Telugu language, while the third consecutive flop for Vijay Deverakonda.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

DYK the film was not supposed to be titled Family Star

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Family Star was not the first choice, when it came to christening the Vijay Deverakonda film. The report states how the actor, during a recent promotional event revealed, that the film was actually set to be called Govardhan. For the unversed, Govardhan is the name of Vijay's character in the film. The reason behind the same was cited by Vijay, as the team wanting the the name of the film to be something that could truly resonate with the audience - particularly the family demographic. The goal behind picking Family Star as the final title of the film was to honour those pillars of each family, that work hard on a daily, to keep their family in comfort and happiness.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

