×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Film Was Not Supposed To Be Titled Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his first release of the year, Family Star. The Parasuram film will feature him opposite Hi Nana fame Mrunal Thakur.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Family Star
Family Star | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur have been gearing up for the release of their next project, Family Star. The Parasuram directorial went on floors last year and only wrapped up filming very recently. Both stars are in the midst of voraciously promoting their film ahead of its April 5 release. A recent media interaction recently brought to light some interesting trivia about the project.

 

 

Family Star was not the first pick for the Parasuram directorial's title


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Family Star was not the first choice, when it came to christening the Vijay Deverakonda film. The report states how the actor, during a recent promotional event revealed, that the film was actually set to be called Govardhan. For the unversed, Govardhan is the name of Vijay's character in the film.

Advertisement

 


The reason behind the same was cited by Vijay, as the team wanting the the name of the film to be something that could truly resonate with the audience - particularly the family demographic. The goal behind picking Family Star as the final title of the film, was to honour those pillars of each family, that work hard on the daily, to keep their family in comfort and happiness.

Family Star is 'Geetha Govindham on steroids' says Vijay Deverakonda

At a recent press conference held in Chennai, in lieu of promoting the film, Vijay Deverakonda, had an interesting comparison to make when it came to elaborating on the essence of the film. The actor described Family Star as "Geetha Govindam on steroids". For the unversed, Geetha Govindam - also a Parasuram directorial - released back in 2018 with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

 

 

The film follows Vijay's Vijay Govind, a lecturer, who falls in love with Rashmika's Geetha, a feisty and independent woman of today. What is different about Family Star however, is the ample dosage of action which the trailer of the film promises. This provides a better insight into Vijay's interesting comment made about the film. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Equaliser 2

Pedro Pascal Turns 49

a few seconds ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami 2024 Date

3 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

5 minutes ago
TTE 'Pushed to Death' by Passenger On Moving Train In Kerala

Pushed To Death

5 minutes ago
Weak ankles

Weak Ankle Exercises

7 minutes ago
Home Decor

Easy Home Decor Tips

9 minutes ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma on Typecast

11 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trivia

13 minutes ago
Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma's Vacation

14 minutes ago
Crew

Amul Ad For Crew

15 minutes ago
Three From Kerala Found Dead in Arunachal Pradesh: State police to Send Team

Arunachal Pradesh

18 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

AR Rahman On Maidaan

20 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut

Randeep Defends Alia

22 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka’s Surgery

25 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC Blames Kerala

27 minutes ago
Pregnant Woman, Husband Die as Truck Hits Their Motorcycle in UP

Pregnant Woman Dies

29 minutes ago
Chandni Chowk To China

Nikkhil On Film Failure

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  4. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo