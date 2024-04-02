Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur have been gearing up for the release of their next project, Family Star. The Parasuram directorial went on floors last year and only wrapped up filming very recently. Both stars are in the midst of voraciously promoting their film ahead of its April 5 release. A recent media interaction recently brought to light some interesting trivia about the project.

Family Star was not the first pick for the Parasuram directorial's title



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Family Star was not the first choice, when it came to christening the Vijay Deverakonda film. The report states how the actor, during a recent promotional event revealed, that the film was actually set to be called Govardhan. For the unversed, Govardhan is the name of Vijay's character in the film.

The reason behind the same was cited by Vijay, as the team wanting the the name of the film to be something that could truly resonate with the audience - particularly the family demographic. The goal behind picking Family Star as the final title of the film, was to honour those pillars of each family, that work hard on the daily, to keep their family in comfort and happiness.

Family Star is 'Geetha Govindham on steroids' says Vijay Deverakonda

At a recent press conference held in Chennai, in lieu of promoting the film, Vijay Deverakonda, had an interesting comparison to make when it came to elaborating on the essence of the film. The actor described Family Star as "Geetha Govindam on steroids". For the unversed, Geetha Govindam - also a Parasuram directorial - released back in 2018 with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film follows Vijay's Vijay Govind, a lecturer, who falls in love with Rashmika's Geetha, a feisty and independent woman of today. What is different about Family Star however, is the ample dosage of action which the trailer of the film promises. This provides a better insight into Vijay's interesting comment made about the film.