Published 13:21 IST, October 3rd 2024

'FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate': Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Hit Back At Surekha For Remark On Samantha-Chay

#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate: The hashtag started trending rapidly following the insensitive remark made by Congress minister Konda Surekha about Samantha.