First Glimpse Of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding Venue Leaked? Viral Video Shows Prep Underway For Nuptials In February

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in private ceremony in October last year. The actor couple has been rumored to be dating since many years now and are finally set to take the next step in their relationship in February. As per multiple reports, the wedding venue is in Udaipur. While the date of Rashmika and Vijay's nuptials is not confirmed yet, as per a report, they are marrying on February 26.

A video is going a viral on social media in which an Instagram user claims that City Palace in Udaipur is being decorated for Rashmika and Vijay's wedding. The clip shows preparations are underway in full swing at Udaipur's most iconic wedding spot. In the video, the Instagram user claimed that the City Palace is being decked up for Vijay and Rashmika's rumoured wedding, set to take place on February 2.

Rashmika Mandanna and VIjay Deverakonda have done Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade together | Image: X

The two wedding dates, as reported in the media and as claimed by the Instagram influencer, are different. But since the video has been seemingly filmed in Udaipur, many were left questioning if indeed Vijay and Rashmika are getting married on February 2 and not during the month end. The video shows fancy decor items being assembled and the stage being set up for an event, seemingly an opulent wedding.

On Friday night, Rashmika was even spotted jetting out of Mumbai to an undisclosed location. What caught attention of the fans was her interaction with the paparazzi. In the clip, a camera person was seen asking Rashmika, “Hume invite nahi kar rahe aap?’ To this, Rashmika seemingly blushed and acted like she had no idea about what the paparazzo was hinting at. “Kis baat ke liye?" she replied and laughed. When the paparazzo said that even she knows what he was asking about, the actress changed the topic and added, “Film release abhi toh…kuch karna padega."

