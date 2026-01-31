Ghuma Ghuma Ke Maarungi: Rupali Ganguly's 'Bizarre' Outburst From Anupamaa Goes Viral | Watch

Anupamaa is one of the highest TRP-generating television series. From time to time, the Rupali Ganguly starrer also takes social media by storm. In the latest instance, a fiery yet absurd line delivered by the lead actress in a rather explosive scene has gone viral on social media.

In the video doing rounds online, Anupamaa (played by Rupali) could be seen in a tense-off with Rajani, portrayed by Rinku Dhawan. The scene begins with a confrontation between the duo in the form of dialogue. However, eventually, Anupamaa takes the lead and bursts into a monologue.

In the scene, Rupali could be heard saying, “Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, chotti se ghasitte hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi. Tujhe ghuma ghuma kar marungi, gira gira kar marungi, dauda dauda kar marungi, bhaga bhaga kar marungi, joota bhigo ke marungi, sandal todke marungi, saari lihaaz chhodke marungi. Dono haathon se marungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se marungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se marungi. Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse hojayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chhot par dhyan do. Bahot marungi!" A video of the moment is now doing the rounds on social media. Netizens have been resharing the video in large numbers to brutally troll the writers.



Also Read: Dhurandhar OTT Release Sparks Debate Over Film's 'Real Star'

Advertisement