First Photo Of Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Twins Shiva Ram And Anveera Devi From Namkaran

'With boundless joy and divine grace,' Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni announced the names of their twins, a baby girl and a baby boy. The couple has named their newborns Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela. On Friday afternoon, Chiranjeevi decided to offer a glimpse from the intimate naming ceremony to his fans.

Double celebration at the Konidela house

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared a photo that shows the mega star and Upasana's mother holding babies in their hands, while Ram Charan can be seen sitting with his first daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana can be seen saying something on the microphone while Ram's mother and Upasana's father happily clap in the background. We can see the venue heavily decorated with flowers.

Sharing a photo, Chiranjeevi penned a long note explaining the meaning of both names and how his grandson's name honours the megastar. "With boundless joy and divine grace ✨🙏🏻We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life," reads an excerpt from the caption.

Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

What do the names of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's twins mean?

Shiva Ram reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Rama, strength with restraint and devotion with righteousness. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action. Not just this, the name also carries forward Chiranjeevi's birth name Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad.

Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength.

