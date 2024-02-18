Advertisement

Vishwak Sen has a jam-packed month of March ahead of him. The actor will be seeing through the release of not one, but two releases, that too on the same day - these are Krishna Chaitanya's Gangs of Godavari, which was initially slated to release on December 7 but stood postponed, and the Vidyadhar helmed Gaami, which will notably feature the actor in the role of an Aghora. The actor recently opened up about a major life decision he took - that of changing his name, and why he swears by the rationale behind it.

Why did Vishwak Sen change his name?



Changing his name was not actor Vishwak Sen's own decision, but that of his parents. The actor had been christened Dinesh Naidu - the name he had grown up with - which also featured on his first film's poster, Vellipomaake. Despite the film being in the lurch for a year, it saw through a theatrical release within two weeks of Vishwak changing his name.

He said, "My first film, Vellipomaake, was deferred by one and a half years. During that time, the poster had my name as Dinesh Naidu only. My parents changed my name because they believed in numerology. It was a strange feeling for me as my name was changed after I had grown up. After the name change, Vellipomaake was released in two weeks. Faluknama Das was in the pre-production, and I got the lucky chance to be part of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi."

Vishwak Sen affirms his faith in spirituality



As the actor clarified, Vishwak Sen says he only found success in front of the camera after changing his name. Keeping in mind the immense struggle he faced prior to taking this quite literally life-changing step, he holds immense faith in his heart in the power of the knowledge professed by numerology, astrology and Vaastu Shastra.

He said, "I won’t disrespect numerology, astrology, and Vaasthu Shastra. I can’t tell to what extent I believe in them, but I don’t disrespect those things. After my name changed, all that happened to me looked cinematic."