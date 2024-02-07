Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Gaami First Look Out, Vishwak Sen Looks Unrecognisable As Aghora

Vishwak Sen is currently awaiting the release of two projects - namely, Gangs of Godavari and Gaami, the latter of which released its first look.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaami
Gaami | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The first look from the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami, is now out. The dark poster sets the tone for the film while leaving much to the imagination. Additionally, Vishwak Sen turns out in a never-before-seen avatar.

Gaami's first look out


Recently there were reports which revealed that Vishwak Sen would be seen in the role of an Aghora in his next Gaami. The vision has now come to life with the latest update from the film's makers - namely, its first look. The first look of Aghora features actor Vishwak Sen front and centre. He can be seen holding onto what appears to be an ancient weapon, covered in a dark shroud. Several ashy hands reach out to grab him, adding a mysterious aura to the first look.

Advertisement


Gaami's first look - which interestingly carries the tag 'His biggest fear is human touch. His deepest desire is also human touch' - was released at Hyderabad's Comic Con on January 28. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film has been produced by Karthik Sabareesh and is being presented by V Celluloid. Besides Vishwak Sen, it also features Chandini Chowdhary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammad Samad, Dayanand Reddy, and Harika Pedada in key roles. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is also awaiting the release of Gangs of Godavari


Prior to Gaami seeing through its theatrical release, Vishwak Sen will be seen in Gangs of Godavari. The Krishna Chaitanya directorial was initially slated for a release on December 7. However, owing to box office competition from Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man and Nani's Hi Nanna, in conjunction with the fact that Sen's film had a few crucial bits left to film, the release was officially delayed.

Advertisement

Gangs of Godavari will now be releasing in theatres on March 8. With Vishwak Sen in the lead, the film also stars Anjali, Nassar and Neha Shetty among others. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement