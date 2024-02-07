Advertisement

The first look from the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami, is now out. The dark poster sets the tone for the film while leaving much to the imagination. Additionally, Vishwak Sen turns out in a never-before-seen avatar.

Gaami's first look out



Recently there were reports which revealed that Vishwak Sen would be seen in the role of an Aghora in his next Gaami. The vision has now come to life with the latest update from the film's makers - namely, its first look. The first look of Aghora features actor Vishwak Sen front and centre. He can be seen holding onto what appears to be an ancient weapon, covered in a dark shroud. Several ashy hands reach out to grab him, adding a mysterious aura to the first look.

Advertisement



Gaami's first look - which interestingly carries the tag 'His biggest fear is human touch. His deepest desire is also human touch' - was released at Hyderabad's Comic Con on January 28. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film has been produced by Karthik Sabareesh and is being presented by V Celluloid. Besides Vishwak Sen, it also features Chandini Chowdhary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammad Samad, Dayanand Reddy, and Harika Pedada in key roles. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is also awaiting the release of Gangs of Godavari



Prior to Gaami seeing through its theatrical release, Vishwak Sen will be seen in Gangs of Godavari. The Krishna Chaitanya directorial was initially slated for a release on December 7. However, owing to box office competition from Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man and Nani's Hi Nanna, in conjunction with the fact that Sen's film had a few crucial bits left to film, the release was officially delayed.

Advertisement

Gangs of Godavari will now be releasing in theatres on March 8. With Vishwak Sen in the lead, the film also stars Anjali, Nassar and Neha Shetty among others.