Game Changer: Has Ram Charan Slashed Fees To ₹65 Crore Due To Multiple Delays? Here's What We Know

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, helmed by Shankar is all set to release on big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi this year. There are rumours going on that Ram Charan and director Shankar have slashed their fees for the film

Ram Charan and Shankar slashed his fees after several delays?

Seems like after Game Changer facing several delays, Ram Charan and director Shankar had to reportedly educe their renumeration due to several reasons including slow production, rise in costs and interest on investment.

File photo of Ram Charan in Game Changer | Source: Instagram

According to a report in Great Andhra, Ram Charan accepted ₹65 crore and director Shankar accepted only ₹35 crore. Although, no official confirmation has been made. Given that, post the success of RRR, Ram Charan’s pay cut was reportedly more, but due to several delays, the renumeration had to be lowered.

File photo of Shankar | Source: IMDb

Netizens reaction to Game Changer trailer

Makers yesterday, ie, on January 2, dropped the trailer of Game Changer and fans couldn’t keep calm. From the stylish appearance of Ram Charan to high end action sequences to Kiara Advani’s glamorous avatar, the film has created quite a buzz. One user wrote, “Cult classic movie…Ram Charan on fire”. Another user wrote, “Sure shot blockbuster”. “Shekhar is back big blockbuster 2025…1000 crore gross pakka, wrote the third user.

File photo of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Source: Instagram