Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Leaked Online, Latest Film To Fall Prey To Piracy After Barroz And Marco

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer finally released in theatres today, ie, January 10. Even before its release, the film created buzz among netizens be it trailer, spending whopping amount on songs and several delays. As the movie made its way to the silver screen, within hours it became the latest victim to piracy.

Ram Charan starrer leaked online?

One of the biggest films of Ram Charan’s career Game Changer has been hit by piracy within hours of its release. According to reports, the film is available to download for free on torrent platforms such as Filmyzilla, Movierulz and Tamilrockerz in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p and HD versions.

Fans took to comment section to showcase their anger and disappointment. One user wrote, “Game Changer (GC) HD Print leaked. What are you plucking, do something”. Another user wrote, “Game Changer HD Print leaked. What you people are doing?”. “Game Changer full HD movie leaked”, wrote the third user.

This comes after Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz and Unni Mukundan starrer Marco was leaked online recently.

Game Changer X reviews

Social media is filled with netizens giving their verdict on the film Game Changer, Ram Charan is being lauded for his performance, so for the other cast members as well. Movie critic Rohit Jaiswal wrote, “GAME CHANGER is a complete RAM CHARAN SHOW, cherry delivers a Tour-de-Force performance bringing unparalleled CHARISMA and INTENSITY to the screen. His dedication to the role is evident in every frame, making him a REVELATION in this film.

“Film is much better than what I expected from Shankar, he has done well, there are many moments in the film but for me the key take aways are Ram Charan Entry scene, Outstanding interval part, entire flashback sequence, plot twist and turn towards the end, Thaman BGM….. Overall Game Changer is enjoyable political film, yes I agree 20 mins trimming was needed in first part”.

One user wrote, “Global Star mass”. Another user wrote, “Ram Charan as politician in #GameChanger. This editing was next level”.

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios.

File photo of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Source: Instagram