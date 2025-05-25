Game Changer: Shankar's Tardiness Sabotaged Ram Charan Starrer? Editor Shameer Muhammed, Who Quit The Film, Recalls 'Terrible' Experience Of Working With Director

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, but the film fell flat and bombed at the box office. It opened to negative reviews, with critics calling out the makers for a weak plot. In a recent interview, the film's editor Shameer Muhammed called his experience working with director Shankar "terrible". He pointed at the director's work style and said he would fix one date for editing, but would come after ten days. For the unversed, Game Changer marked Shameer's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Film editor Shameer Muhammed left Game Changer in the middle

Speaking to Kaumudy Movies, Shameer revealed he spent a year on Game Changer and went to Chennai for three years, but it was during the last six months, the editor was told that he would have to stay with them for another month. "When I was editing, the film was 7–7.5 hours long. I made it three and a half hours. After that, a new editor came in and shortened it to 2.5–3 hours," he continued.

When asked about his experience working with director Shankar, Shameer straightaway said "terrible". He elaborated on his statement and shared that he went there with great excitement to work with the director. However, when he entered his world, it was different from what he expected. "He would fix one date for editing, but he would turn up only after ten days. The same pattern continued for several days, and I ended up staying in Chennai for 300–350 days," he continued.