Ghaati X Review: 'Anushka Shetty's Action Mode Performance Alone Can’t Save Krish Jagarlamudi's Weak Plot,' Say Netizens

Ghaati X Review: Anushka Shetty’s action thriller hit the big screens on September 5. The movie follows the story of a woman from a tribe involved in cannabis smuggling. As Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial continues to screen in theatres, early viewers have shared their opinions on Twitter. Many praised the performances of Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, while some expressed disappointment with the storyline.

Ghaati movie fails to impress fans

After watching the early screening of Ghaati, many netizens shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “#Ghaati Below average! 1st half is predictable & boring with no impactful scenes for #AnushkaShetty 2nd half is better, especially rebelling scenes & she is ferocious🔥 Writing is bad but few dialogues are brilliant👍🏻 There is so much potential to make it better🤦🏻‍♂️ Wait for OTT!”

Another wrote, “Done with my show, 2nd half runs mostly on action episodes which felt boring. Music is good in some parts. Anushka performance is good..!! Should have explored cannabis portion more in 2nd act rather than recenge..overall a mediocre tale 2/5 #Ghaati”

Another shared his disappointment, writing, “"#Ghatti - Opinion. KrishJagarlamudi. Yes, the idea is fresh… but execution is a total letdown! AnushkaShetty shines in parts, but one performance alone can’t save a weak film. We all respect Krish for classics like Gamyam & Vedam, but with Ghatti"

All about the Ghaati movie

Ghaati is a Telugu action drama starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The story follows a woman from the Ghaati tribe, known for cultivating and smuggling cannabis. Her life changes when her business partner betrays her. As Sheelavathi, Anushka fight against all odds and become a legend in their tribe.