Updated 5 September 2025 at 17:06 IST
Ghaati X Review: 'Anushka Shetty's Action Mode Performance Alone Can’t Save Krish Jagarlamudi's Weak Plot,' Say Netizens
Ghaati: Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu's Telugu action crime movie has finally hit the silver screens on September 5. Netizens who watched the early shows are sharing their reviews online.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ghaati X Review: Anushka Shetty’s action thriller hit the big screens on September 5. The movie follows the story of a woman from a tribe involved in cannabis smuggling. As Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial continues to screen in theatres, early viewers have shared their opinions on Twitter. Many praised the performances of Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, while some expressed disappointment with the storyline.
Ghaati movie fails to impress fans
After watching the early screening of Ghaati, many netizens shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “#Ghaati Below average! 1st half is predictable & boring with no impactful scenes for #AnushkaShetty 2nd half is better, especially rebelling scenes & she is ferocious🔥 Writing is bad but few dialogues are brilliant👍🏻 There is so much potential to make it better🤦🏻♂️ Wait for OTT!”
Another wrote, “Done with my show, 2nd half runs mostly on action episodes which felt boring. Music is good in some parts. Anushka performance is good..!! Should have explored cannabis portion more in 2nd act rather than recenge..overall a mediocre tale 2/5 #Ghaati”
Another shared his disappointment, writing, “"#Ghatti - Opinion. KrishJagarlamudi. Yes, the idea is fresh… but execution is a total letdown! AnushkaShetty shines in parts, but one performance alone can’t save a weak film. We all respect Krish for classics like Gamyam & Vedam, but with Ghatti"
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Turn Bar Top Their Dance Floor, Shake Legs To Jumma Chumma De De At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Wrap Up Party
All about the Ghaati movie
Ghaati is a Telugu action drama starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The story follows a woman from the Ghaati tribe, known for cultivating and smuggling cannabis. Her life changes when her business partner betrays her. As Sheelavathi, Anushka fight against all odds and become a legend in their tribe.
Vikram Prabhu plays the co-lead, with Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, and others in supporting roles. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the action crime drama was first scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, postponed to September 5 2025, and has finally hit the screens now.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 17:06 IST