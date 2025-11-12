'Boycott Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Mid-Week Elimination, Fans Say 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss'

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show has found its top 10 and is currently headed into its last leg. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan had hinted that now, remaining contestants will have to buckle up big time as people will be ousted from the show more frequently. Following the show host's warning, a surprise mid-week elimination saw Mridul Tiwari leaving the house. However, fans of the show and Mridul's supporters are unhappy with this turn in BB 19 and trended boycott calls on X.

The hashtags 'No Mridul No Bigg Boss' and 'Boycott Bigg Boss' became top trends after Mridul's eviction. Many called it unfair and some called the show makers biased. To many, Mridul's eviction was not a surprise as he has been asked, by both the show participants and Salman Khan, to do better. It seems like now his journey has come to a conclusion, leaving the show with nine contestants.

Mridul Tiwari made it to the top 10 of Bigg Boss 19 | Image: Instagram

When is Bigg Boss 19 finale?

Recently, there were rumours that the show might be extended due to its popularity. Bigg Boss 19 has done better on TRP charts than the previous few seasons. Some fans have said this edition comes close to the highly popular 13th season, which was won by Sidharth Shukla, in terms of entertainment quotient. According to a fresh report, the show will conclude after its scheduled 15-week run. Salman Khan had also said that BB 19 will run for 100 days.

The rumours of BB 19 getting an extension are false. Given the schedule and its run so far, the finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7.