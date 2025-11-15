GlobeTrotter Fever Peaks: Mahesh Babu Superfan Travels 6,817 Km To Attend The Event

Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli is all set to unveil the title and first glimpse of his most ambitious project, SSMB29, at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad today. The anticipation around the event is sky-high. Fans from India and abroad are travelling to Hyderabad to witness the intense excitement surrounding this Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli collaboration.

Mahesh Babu's Fan voyage 6,817 Km to attend the Globetrotter event

A fan from Australia, Sunil Avula, travelled all the way from Perth to attend the event tonight. He shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “After 12 hours of flight and 6817 kms from the streets of Perth to RFC Hyderabad. #JaiBabu @urstrulyMahesh #GlobeTrotter day.” His dedication left social media amazed. Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya, was equally moved and commented, “OKKA TELUGODU MAAATRAME FEEL AYYE BIGGEST EMOTION… SKY ALSO NOT THE LIMIT….”

This might be the first time a fan has crossed oceans just to attend a title reveal event.

What's planned for the Globetrotter event?

It is expected that the team will reveal the official title of the movie at the event in Hyderabad on November 15. For the longest time, it has been reported that Varanasi is the title of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next. The same will be confirmed at the event. Meanwhile, fans have been divided about the Varanasi title, with many saying that a film with a possible international appeal should have a different name. Others have stood by this title, saying it represents the Indian culture and the themes portrayed in the movie perfectly well.

It is said that SSMB29 leading lady Priyanka Chopra has prepared a special dance performance for the Globetrotter event. This will serve as the prelude to a "heroic" entry by the cast members. Priyanka and Mahesh Babu will feature in a high-octane, special song in SSMB29. It is also possible that a glimpse of her performance at the Globetrotter event will serve as a teaser for the upcoming song.