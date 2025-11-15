Globetrotter Title And Teaser Reveal: When And Where To Watch Online, What To Expect From Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli's Film

Globetrotter: SS Rajamouli is all set to the bring to the audiences one of his most ambitious projects yet. While some have referred to the Baabhubali director's next as SSMB29, others are calling it Globetrotter. However, the official title of the upcoming Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be unveiled at a mega event in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15. Here's what to expect from the much-awaited Globetrotter event.

Why is November 15 special for Mahesh Babu?

November 15, which has been chosen by the the Globetrotter team as the planned title reveal date, is also the death anniversary of the film's lead star Mahesh Babu's father Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy aka Krishna. Its only symbolic that Mahesh Babu officially launches his biggest project yet with the blessings of his kin.

Globetrotter title and first look will be revealed on Krishna's 3rd death anniversary | Image: X

What's planned for the Globetrotter event?

It is expected that the team will reveal the official title of the movie at the event in Hyderabad on November 15. For the longest time, it has been reported that Varanasi is the title of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next. The same will be confirmed at the event. Meanwhile, fans have been divided about Varanasi title, with many saying that a film with a possible international appeal should have a different name. Others have stood by this title, saying it represents the Indian culture and the themes portrayed in the movie perfectly well.

Priyanka Chopra to light up the event with her dance performance?

It is said that SSMB29 leading lady Priyanka Chopra has prepared a special dance performance for the Globetrotter event. This will serve as the prelude to a "heroic" entry by the cast members. Priyanka and Mahesh Babu will feature in a high octane, special song in SSMB29. It is also possible that a glimpse of her performance at the Globetrotter event will also serve as a teaser for the upcoming song.

Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in Globetrotter | Image: X

Shruti Haasan to perform at Globetrotter event

Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a Telugu song in the upcoming film from SS Rajamouli. She is also set to perform at the Globetrotter event on Saturday.

Shruti has a song in Globetrotter | Image: X

A 3-minute glimpse from the movie to be unveiled?

According to some reports, a 3-minute glimpse of Globetrotter is set to be unveiled at the event in Hyderabad. Rajamouli had teased earlier that its a "never-before-seen reveal", further raising the anticipation.

Globetrotter is planned for release next year | Image: X

Rajamouli's request to fans attending Globetrotter event

SS Rajamouli and his team have requested fans to ensure that they follow all safety protocols and coordinate with the security officials to ensure smooth flow of affairs at the event. Thousands are expected to be in attendance at the event on Saturday.

When and where to watch Globetrotter event online?