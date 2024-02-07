Guntur Kaaram Producer Naga Vamsi Defends Director Trivikram Amid Criticism

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's recent release Guntur Kaaram, has made over Rs. 200 crores worldwide at the box office despite garnering mixed reviews from the audience. During a press conference today (January 20), the producer of the film, Naga Vamsi spoke candidly about the movie's performance. He also defended Trivikram over the criticism he has been getting for the “poor” direction of the movie and credited him for the film’s success.

Naga Vamsi backs director Trivikram

Naga Vamsi recently held a press conference after Guntur Kaaram crossed ₹200 crore worldwide within 1 week of its release. As per 123Telugu, Vamsi came in support of director Trivikram and talked about his contribution to the success of the movie. He said, “I agree to the fact that Mahesh Babu garu has done terrific acting, great dances and everything else; But who made him do that? It is Director Gaaru (Trivikram) only know?

Director Trivikram | Image: File Photo

When asked if Guntur Kaaram is just Mahesh’s show. The producer stated, “It is always a two-man show and Guntur Kaaram is no exception. As the audience sees only Mahesh on the screen, they think that the director hasn’t done anything. But it will not be good for the director to come on the screen and do things (laughs).”

Guntur Kaaram enters ₹100 crore club in India

Guntur Kaaram opened to a staggering ₹41.3 crore in India. The film has been recording a steady business at the ticketing counter ever since. On its first Thursday, day 7 of release, the Mahesh Babu starrer raked in ₹4.65 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

After a seven-day theatrical run, Guntur Kaaram has amassed a total of ₹106.40 crore in India. The figure is higher than the other films released on the Sankranti holiday. However, despite a staggering collection, the film has been recording a decline in collection.