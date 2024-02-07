English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Guntur Kaaram Producer Naga Vamsi Defends Director Trivikram Amid Criticism

Naga Vamsi defended Trivikram over the criticism he has been getting for the “poor” direction of Guntur Kaaram and credited him for the film’s success.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram team
Guntur Kaaram team | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's recent release Guntur Kaaram, has made over Rs. 200 crores worldwide at the box office despite garnering mixed reviews from the audience. During a press conference today (January 20), the producer of the film, Naga Vamsi spoke candidly about the movie's performance. He also defended Trivikram over the criticism he has been getting for the “poor” direction of the movie and credited him for the film’s success. 

Naga Vamsi backs director Trivikram

Naga Vamsi recently held a press conference after Guntur Kaaram crossed ₹200 crore worldwide within 1 week of its release. As per 123Telugu, Vamsi came in support of director Trivikram and talked about his contribution to the success of the movie. He said, “I agree to the fact that Mahesh Babu garu has done terrific acting, great dances and everything else; But who made him do that? It is Director Gaaru (Trivikram) only know? 

Director Trivikram | Image: File Photo

 

When asked if Guntur Kaaram is just Mahesh’s show. The producer stated, “It is always a two-man show and Guntur Kaaram is no exception. As the audience sees only Mahesh on the screen, they think that the director hasn’t done anything. But it will not be good for the director to come on the screen and do things (laughs).” 

Guntur Kaaram enters ₹100 crore club in India

Guntur Kaaram opened to a staggering ₹41.3 crore in India. The film has been recording a steady business at the ticketing counter ever since. On its first Thursday, day 7 of release, the Mahesh Babu starrer raked in ₹4.65 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb 

 

After a seven-day theatrical run, Guntur Kaaram has amassed a total of ₹106.40 crore in India. The figure is higher than the other films released on the Sankranti holiday. However, despite a staggering collection, the film has been recording a decline in collection. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News26 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement