Guntur Kaaram Producer Says 1 AM Show Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Was A ‘Mistake’

Guntur Kaaram hit the big screen on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film is headlined by Mahesh Babu and is directed by Trivikram, marking their third collaboration together. The movie has become the highest-grosser among the other Sankranti releases like Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan and Merry Christmas. While the film has raked in over ₹100 crore at the box office, critics believe that a much higher collection was expected.

Guntur Kaaram producer Naga Vamsi on the 1 AM show

Guntur Kaaram became the first film after Salaar to hold a 1 AM and 4 AM show. The notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permits to allow 6 shows starting from 4 AM for a period of one week from January 12 to January 18" in all the Telangana theatres. The government also accord permission to screen the film benefit show from 1 AM onward on January 12 in the 23 theatres."

A file photo of Naga Vamsi | Image: Instagram

However, speaking at a press event, Guntur Kaaram producer Naga Vamsi admitted that the 1 AM show was a ‘mistake’. He compared the film to Prabhas starrer Salaar which also had 1 AM shows. He said, “Salaar is Mass Film, when fans watched 1am shows they got HIGH & enjoyed it but Guntur Kaaram is a Trivikram "FAMILY CINEMA" The mistake I've made was screening 1am shows and that was reflected in the result (sic).”

Naga Vamsi Says Guntur Kaaram is not a ‘one-man’ show

Naga Vamsi recently held a press conference after Guntur Kaaram crossed ₹200 crore worldwide within 1 week of its release. As per 123Telugu, Vamsi came in support of director Trivikram and talked about his contribution to the success of the movie. He said, “I agree to the fact that Mahesh Babu garu has done terrific acting, great dances and everything else; But who made him do that? It is Director Gaaru (Trivikram) only know?

An official poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

When asked if Guntur Kaaram is just Mahesh’s show. The producer stated, “It is always a two-man show and Guntur Kaaram is no exception. As the audience sees only Mahesh on the screen, they think that the director hasn’t done anything. But it will not be good for the director to come on the screen and do things (laughs).”