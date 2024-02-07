Advertisement

HanuMan headlined by Teja Sajja and helmed by Prasanth Varma is running successfully in theatres despite opening to a lukewarm response on its opening day. The film which hit theatres last week on January 12 has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike for its visual effects, storyline, and much more. Following the good responses, the film entered ₹100 crore club in just four days and is now inching closer to ₹150 crore at the worldwide box office.

HanuMan gives tough competition to other Sankranti releases

Teja Sajja's HanuMan clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, and two other Tamil films at the box office. The film gave a stiff competition to other Sankranti releases and turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. HanuMan earned ₹100 crore in just four days despite having a limited release across the globe. Due to good word of mouth, theatres are reportedly planning to add shows for HanuMan.

On January 16, HanuMan collected ₹12.75 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Now, the total collected of the film stands at ₹68.60 crore net. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram, which was made on a massive budget and released alongside HanuMan, earned ₹11.50 crore on day 5 at the box office. Meanwhile, Captain Miller collected ₹4.50 crore net in India at box office on Janiuary 16, which is less than half of what HanuMan made in theatres on day 5. Further, the Telugu version of the Teja Sajja starrer had an overall occupancy of 68.82 percent on January 16 in India, as per Sacnilk.

Prasanth Varma pens gratitude note

In a heartfelt note, Prasanth Varma conveyed his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging their role in making "HanuMan" the biggest success of his career. He shared, "All your responses, appreciation & unlimited love made me whole for the past few days, and I will gently keep it with me for the rest of my life." The overwhelming response from cine lovers reflects the film's impact and resonance.

Despite facing challenges posed by a crowded release schedule during the Sankranti holiday, HanuMan managed to shine at the box office. The film contended with new releases, such as Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Daggubati Venkatesh's Saindhav, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. Even with fewer single screens, the movie demonstrated resilience and earned accolades.