In the last few years, certain films have created ripples even before hitting the screens and the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram is one of them. This marks the dynamic duo Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas's third collaboration. The Telugu movie arrived in theatres on January 12th and is enjoying a major positive response.

Where to watch Guntur Kaaram on OTT and television?

A prominent player in television entertainment, Gemini TV, has acquired the satellite rights of Guntur Kaaram. Meanwhile, Netflix has earned the digital rights of this movie.

What more do we know about Guntur Kaaram?

The movie has been bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations and also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu among others. Guntur Kaaram has crossed over $1 million in pre-release sales and is expected to earn over Rs 50 crores on its opening day.

Guntur Kaaram has music by Thaman S with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Navin Nooli.

When Mahesh Babu thanked fans at Guntur Kaaram’s trailer release

While speaking at the movie, “Nothing will match the love I have gotten from you (fans) throughout these years. The love has only increased as the years went by. I am at a loss for words. I always feel like I can do nothing but bow my head and join my hands in respect.”

Mahesh calls fans - his parents

For the unversed, Mahesh and his father have always given hits at Sankranti but this year Krishna is not there. He said, “It feels odd this year because he’s not here. I used to look forward to his call every year, I used to wait to get his honest feedback. But he’s not here, so I’ll look to my fans for that love instead. From now on, you are my mother, you are my father, you are my everything.”