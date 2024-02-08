Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Watch Guntur Kaaram in Theatres With Fans On Day Of Release

Guntur Kaaram is headlined by Mahesh Babu and also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan. The film is directed by Trivikram.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu | Image:Mahesh Babu FC/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram hit the big screen today, January 12. The film stars the actor in the lead role and is directed by Trivikram. Amid the massive fan frenzy of the movie, the actor, along with his wife were spotted at a movie theatre in Hyderabad. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. 

Mahesh Babu-wife Namrata watch Guntur Kaaram with fans, video goes viral 

On January 12, Mahesh Babu surprised his fans by making an appearance in a movie theatre. He was joined by his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar. The actor greeted his fans and interacted with them as he entered the premises. 

Fans can be seen throwing confetti and red petals at Mahesh Babu and his family as they arrive at the theatre. For the day, the actor donned a red and white checkered shirt teamed with jeans and white shoes. Namrata, on the other hand, donned a pink outfit. Videos and photos of the actor feeling overwhelmed as fans cheer and clap for him.

Mahesh Babu gets overwhelmed as fans gather in large numbers for pre-release event 

On January 10, Mahesh Babu arrived at Guntur for the pre-release event for Guntur Kaaram. The superstar, along with the director Trivikram, attended a pre-release event in Guntur, Andra Pradesh, where he got emotional on knowing that it is his 25th year in the film industry and called the audience his "everything". 

 

(A photo from the event | Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

 

During the event a video was played that chronicled actor Mahesh Babu's journey in the film industry. During the event, the actor realized that this year he would be completing 25 years in July. As the film is releasing during Sankranti, the actor recalled how Sankranti used to be a "great festival" both for him and his father Krishna. They used to release their films during Sankranti, which would invariably become blockbusters.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

