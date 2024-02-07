Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Felicitated By Union Minister G Reddy As Film Nears ₹150 Crore Mark

Teja Sajja was felicitated by Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at his residence in New Delhi as the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Teja Sajja with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy | Image:G Kishan Reddy/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Teja Sajja's HanuMan is running successfully in theatres following its release on January 12. HanuMan has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office among other Sankranti releases. Following the success of his film, Teja Sajja was felicitated by Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at his residence in New Delhi.

Teja Sajja felicitated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to his social media handle X to share a few pictures of him with HanuMan actor Teja Sajja. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the 'Hanuman' movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi. The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating Rs 5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya."

G Kishan Reddy's post | Image: X

 

Soon after G Kishan Reddy made the post, Teja Sajja reposted it and wrote, "Respected sir. I truly feel blessed. Thanks a lot for your appreciation sir 🙏Shri @kishanreddybjp garu."

Teja Sajja's post | Image: X

 

The Union Minister also revealed that the makers of HanuMan are donating ₹5 from each ticket sold for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added as per ANI. The film has minted more than ₹100 crores worldwide till now.

Teja Sajja felicitated | Image: G Kishan Reddy/X

 

HanuMan emerges as a success among other Sankranti releases

Teja Sajja's HanuMan clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and other Tamil films at the box office. The film gave a tough competition to other Sankranti releases and turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. HanuMan earned ₹100 crore in just four days despite having a limited release across the world. Due to good word of mouth, theatres are reportedly planning to add more shows for HanuMan. On January 17, HanuMan collected ₹11.50 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Now, the total collected of the film stands at ₹80.46 crore net. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

