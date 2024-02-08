Advertisement

Director Prasanth Varma's latest film HanuMan has struck gold at the box office, establishing itself as the first blockbuster in Telugu cinema in 2024. The film, lauded by both critics and audiences, surpassed expectations by recovering three times its initial budget within the opening four days of release.

HanuMan has achieved a significant milestone by becoming Prasanth Varma's inaugural movie to cross the coveted ₹100 crore mark at the box office. The director expressed his elation on Twitter, declaring it as his "first century in films." The movie's success is attributed to its widespread dominance across big screens during the extended holiday weekend, showcasing its appeal to diverse audiences.

HanuMan has achieved a significant milestone by becoming Prasanth Varma's inaugural movie to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office I Image: IMDb

Prasant Varma pens gratitude note as his film earns ₹100 crore worldwide in 4 days of release

In a heartfelt note, Prasanth Varma conveyed his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging their role in making "HanuMan" the biggest success of his career. He shared, "All your responses, appreciation & unlimited love made me whole for the past few days, and I will gently keep it with me for the rest of my life." The overwhelming response from cine lovers reflects the film's impact and resonance.

"THANK YOU"



With my heart full of love and gratitude I want to say these two words to all the fabulous cinelovers who made #HANUMAN a tremendous success ❤️



All your responses, appreciations & unlimited love made me whole for the past few days and i will gently keep it with me… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 16, 2024

Despite facing challenges posed by a crowded release schedule during the Sankranti holiday, HanuMan managed to shine at the box office. The film contended with new releases, such as Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Daggubati Venkatesh's Saindhav, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. Even with fewer single screens, the movie demonstrated resilience and earned accolades.

Strong performance of HanuMan

Reports indicate that HanuMan raked in more than ₹50 crore in India alone, with over ₹23 crore collected during the extended weekend in the Telugu states. The film's success extended beyond Telugu territories, capturing the attention and admiration of audiences in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The positive word of mouth contributed significantly to its widespread appeal.

he positive word of mouth contributed significantly to HanuMan's widespread appeal I Image: IMDb

HanuMan stands as a testament to Prasanth Varma's directorial prowess and the enduring appeal of engaging storytelling, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the film's continued success in the days ahead.

