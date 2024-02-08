Advertisement

Bobby Deol has been basking in the success of his film Animal. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, among others, was one of the biggest box office successes of the year 2023. Animal, which received mixed reviews, made a great impact at the box office. Bobby played the antagonist in the film. The character which was named Abrar Haque in the film received applause and his performance too was exhilarating like never before.

After the same, rumours started to spread that Bobby would be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which would reunite him with Ranbir.

Bobby Deol bags antagonist role in Ramayana? Here's the truth

Recently, rumours had it that Bobby Deol will be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana. However, now it has been confirmed that the reports are false. An official update has put to rest speculation about the actor bagging the role of Kumbhkaran in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious and highly anticipated project Ramayana. According to Bobby's official spokesperson, the actor is not a part of Ramayana.

Bobby Deol in a still from Animal I Image: IMDb

Apart from this, reportedly, Bobby will be a part of a series, reportedly titled Stardom.

About Ramayana trilogy

It was revealed earlier that all three leads, reportedly Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, have undergone extensive look tests for the epic trilogy, crafted for the big screen. The shooting schedule, slated to commence around February 2024, will see Ranbir and Sai Pallavi capturing the essence of Lord Ram and Sita in the initial phase. The first installment, focused on the divine couple's narrative leading to the pivotal Sita Haran conflict, will be filmed until August 2024, marking the completion of Ramayana: Part One.



Yash, with a substantial role in the first part, will play a central role in the second installment, set in Sri Lanka, dedicating 15 days to Ramayana: Part One. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor's commitment to the role extends beyond the screen, as he plans to abstain from alcohol and meat during the film's production. This decision aligns with his dedication to embody the purity and essence of Sri Rama.

