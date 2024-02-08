English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Adarsh Gourav Jets Off To Thailand For Alien Prequel Series Shoot, Calls It Dream Come True

Adarsh Gourav has called his highly anticipated project Aliens a "dream come true". He is thrilled to collaborate with Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav | Image:Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Adarsh Gourav,  who jet off to Thailand for the filming for the highly-anticipated project Alien, has referred it a "dream come true". He is thrilled to collaborate with a stellar cast and visionary creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott. Alien is an American TV series inspired by Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror franchise of the same name. 

Adarsh Gourav talks about his Alien franchise

The Alien prequel show, helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979. Talking about the same, Adarsh said: "Embarking on this journey with the Alien franchise is a dream come true.”

Image credits: gouravadarsh/Instagram

The actor, popular for his work in The White Tiger shared, "To be a part of such a storied and groundbreaking project is an incredible opportunity, and I am thrilled to collaborate with a stellar cast and visionary creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott."

The four-month-long shooting schedule in Thailand will see Adarsh alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis.

Image credits: IMDb

Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the Alien legacy, serves as the executive producer, adding his visionary touch to the project. Set to premiere on FX on Hulu, Alien promises to be a captivating narrative, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise.

About Alien storyline

The show's storyline unfolds on Earth, a notable departure from the franchise's usual extraterrestrial settings, providing a new layer of intrigue for fans.

Adarsh further said, "The allure of working on a project of this magnitude, in a picturesque location like Thailand, is truly exhilarating.”

Image credits: gouravadarsh/Instagram

"Noah Hawley's creative genius combined with Ridley Scott's legendary touch makes this an extraordinary venture, and I am eager to bring this story to life," he added.

The series is an adaptation of the iconic Aliens film franchise, and it has marked  a significant milestone in the first time ventures into episodic storytelling.

(With Inputs of IANS)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

