Updated January 20th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

HanuMan Surpasses Lifetime Collection Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal In Telugu Within 1 Week

HanuMan has minted ₹73.89 crore in Telugu in just 8 days of its release, comfortably surpassing the collection of Animal in Telugu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan Vs Animal
HanuMan Vs Animal | Image:IMDb
HanuMan has been running successfully in cinema halls after releasing on January 12. The pan-India film has crossed ₹150 crore mark at the worldwide box office and will look to enter the ₹200 crore club now after the second weekend wraps up. The Teja Sajja starrer is also doing well in Hindi while its Telugu version continues to drive its business.

HanuMan beats Animal at Telugu box office

According to Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal earned ₹45.14 crore at the Telugu box office. The film's business in the state was driven by the fact that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a known name in the region after his directorial debut Arjun Reddy became a cult classic. Despite its cast members from Bollywood, Animal emerged as a blockbuster in Telugu and surpassed the lifetime collection of Arjun Reddy.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, HanuMan has minted ₹73.89 crore in Telugu in just 8 days of its release, comfortably surpassing the collection of Animal in Telugu. The feat is special given the fact that HanuMan released amid competition from other Telugu releases like Guntur Kaaram and Naa Saami Ranga.

Makers share worldwide collection of HanuMan

Sharing a post on social media as the film crossed ₹150 crore mark at the worldwide box office, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma wrote, "GLORY TO HANUMAN (sic)."

HanuMan follows the journey of Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) who acquires the powers of Lord Hanuman after acquiring a gem that holds ancient powers. He then has to protect the gem from evil forces who want to harness the powers of the magical stone.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

