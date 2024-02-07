Advertisement

HanuMan, a film made on a moderate budget, shook the box office with its blockbuster response. A film directed by Prasanth Varma, starring young actor Teja Sajja, kept people on the edge of their seats with its amazing VFX and action sequences. What stole the limelight was the film's jaw-dropping climax as it teased its sequel Jai Hanuman, where the lord himself will be seen in action. Along with the sequel, the makers revealed the year when the film will be available, that is 2025.

In a conversation with Republic, the star of the film Teja Sajja spoke in detail about the film's sequel and also revealed if it will release as planned.

Image credit: Teja Sajja/X

Teja Sajja Reveals Details About Film's Sequel

Talking about the plot and story of Jai Hanuman, Teja Sajja said, "Prasanth Varma is still writing the script. There is a core idea that he has. He mostly develops the story based on the core idea. Prasanth is someone who works on the central point first. He has a start, mid, and end of the story. He will develop the script soon."

Image credit: Teja Sajja/X

Talking about the year that was announced for the film's release, Teja Sajja jokingly hinted at a delay. The actor revealed that his director Prasanth Varma is a big fan of the ace Telugu director SS Rajamouli in every way.

HanuMan 2 To See A Delay In Release?

He said, "There is a joke that I say. I say Prasanth Varma is a big fan of SS Rajamouli in every way. So how the ace director takes a while to release his films, Prasanth Varma too takes his own time."

When asked if he was indirectly confirming a delay in the sequel, the actor laughed and said, "I just keep joking about it. However, on a serious note, this time, with the kind of response we have for HanuMan, I think Prasanth can make it happen quickly. Because we had fewer resources before, HanuMan took two and a half years to be made. But, this time with solid backing, I think we can do it immediately."