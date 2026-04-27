'Acting So Bad It Made Aamir Khan Cry': Actor Incessantly Mocked For 'Over The Top' Reaction To Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Starrer Ek Din

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1. A special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Aamir Khan, who is also the producer of the movie, attended the screening along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his younger son. Several videos of the Lagaan actor from the event are now viral online.

One particular video of the actor that caught the attention of social media users was one where he could be seen wiping his tears. In the viral clip, Aamir could be seen getting visibly emotional following the conclusion of the movie. While the heart-touching moment garnered a lot of praise from fans of the actor for showing his ‘vulnerable, parental’ side, a section of social media took the opportunity to mercilessly troll him.

Aamir Khan trolled for ‘over the top’ reaction to son's Ek Din

Following the event, the video of Aamir Khan breaking down in tears and his son Junaid consoling him went viral. Social media users alleged that it seems he is ‘acting’ as an extreme measure to promote the movie. Others recalled the actor moving to tears in the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha and reminded him of its result at the box office.

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Others reshared the video and joked that Aamir was moved to tears on seeing the ‘terrible’ acting of his son. This comes after Junaid's last outing, Loveyapa, failed to impress cinegoers. Netizens also remarked that the actor is reportedly remorseful on realising that the money he invested in producing Ek Din is probably going to waste.

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